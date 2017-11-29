81-Year-old man missing, possibly endangered - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

81-Year-old man missing, possibly endangered

A Palm Beach County man is missing and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help.

81-year-old Gaspare Volpe was last seen driving away from his home on Torreyanna Circle  Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. He was in a 2012 gray Dodge Caravan with Florida tag: Z6PSQ.
 
Volpe had on a white golf shirt and brown pants and the sheriff's office is concerned because it said he suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

If you see him please call PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

