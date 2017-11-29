81-Year-old man missing, possibly endangered

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

A Palm Beach County man is missing and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help.

81-year-old Gaspare Volpe was last seen driving away from his home on Torreyanna Circle Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. He was in a 2012 gray Dodge Caravan with Florida tag: Z6PSQ.



Volpe had on a white golf shirt and brown pants and the sheriff's office is concerned because it said he suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

If you see him please call PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.