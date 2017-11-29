Martin County man missing since Friday

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- The Martin County Sheriff's Office is looking to locate a missing man.
34-year-old Adrian Lopez-Chavez last spoke to his family on Friday, November 24 and has not been heard from since.
Lopez-Chavez was driving a white Ford F-150, similar to the one pictured below.
Lopez-Chavez was living in a mobile home on his employer's Indiantown property, but has not returned to the residence since the time he last spoke to his family.
Family members say they have frequent contact with him, so his sudden absence is concerning.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Adrian Lopez-Chavez, please call Detective Augustine Saucedo at 772-220-7283 or contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 772-220-7170.