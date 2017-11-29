Martin County man missing since Friday

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- The Martin County Sheriff's Office is looking to locate a missing man.

34-year-old Adrian Lopez-Chavez last spoke to his family on Friday, November 24 and has not been heard from since.

Lopez-Chavez was driving a white Ford F-150, similar to the one pictured below.

Lopez-Chavez was living in a mobile home on his employer's Indiantown property, but has not returned to the residence since the time he last spoke to his family.

Family members say they have frequent contact with him, so his sudden absence is concerning.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Adrian Lopez-Chavez, please call Detective Augustine Saucedo at 772-220-7283 or contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 772-220-7170.

Lopez-Chavez's truck appears similar to this one.