Man finds skimmer at PBG gas station

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

A local man suspicious the gas pump he used every morning had a skimmer in it decided to act on it in Wednesday and it turns out he was right.

Every morning, as Glenn Salts hits the road, he fills up at the same two pumps at the Mobil on Northlake Boulevard near I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens. He uses pump 11 for his truck, pump nine for his power washers connected to his trailer.

“I’m a man of habit,” Salts said in an interview near the gas station.

Suspicion grew after he noticed fraudulent charges on his card this month, $400 plus four more pending charges the second.

“The first time it happened, I knew it was here because I come here every day,” Salts said. “I didn’t want to let it go. I wanted to find it so that it doesn’t keep happening to other people.”

Wednesday, he called Palm Beach Gardens Police, even though the security seal appeared untempered with.

“(The police officer) had to actually unscrew right here and open this whole thing up like this and that is when we found it behind here,” Salts said, showing what the officer did.

Salts was able to snap a photo of it.

“I saw it on the news last night, the picture of it, so I immediately knew what it was,” Salts said. “To get it confirmed is awesome. It’s all about what we do to protect ourselves and try to make it so that this doesn’t happen to your neighbor.”

So far this year, five times more skimmers have been found in Palm Beach County than last year.

