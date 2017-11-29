Crews battle structure fire in Fort Pierce - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews battle structure fire in Fort Pierce

Crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire in Fort Pierce Wednesday evening, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.

The incident happened at 8: 20 p.m. in the 300 block of Avenue A. 

Officials say the fire was knocked down at 9 p.m. but crews remain on scene to look for extension. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.