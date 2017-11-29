Crews battle structure fire in Fort Pierce

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire in Fort Pierce Wednesday evening, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.

The incident happened at 8: 20 p.m. in the 300 block of Avenue A.

Officials say the fire was knocked down at 9 p.m. but crews remain on scene to look for extension.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.