Tentative deal reached in PBC teacher's salaries - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tentative deal reached in PBC teacher's salaries

A tentative deal has been reached on teacher salaries in Palm Beach County.

Once approved, teachers will receive between 2.75 percent and 3.5 percent raise. 

The district also extend the state's Best and Brightest one-time bonus to more than 1,300 teachers left out of the state program. 

A final vote on the raises will be taken in mid-December. 

 

