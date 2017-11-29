2Nd family gets help with down Comcast wires - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2Nd family gets help with down Comcast wires

For the second time this week, NewsChannel 5 was asked to help a homeowner with a downed Comcast wire, after they say the cable company ignored their repeated complaints.

Tuesday night, you might remember this story we aired about a suburban Lake Worth home that had a drooping line that had been downed for about a month. Comcast showed up less than an hour after we called them.

Wednesday, a Lake Park  family said wires were down and barely hanging on in their backyard since Hurricane Irma. We called Comcast and about an hour later help finally arrived.

“This is the most (Comcast help) I’ve seen since it went down during the hurricane, so as of right now I’m happy with the situation,” Eric Pietro said.

Comcast was able to lift the wires off the fence. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.