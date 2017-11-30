Donate to children of jailed mothers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Donate to children of jailed mothers

Amazon.com is helping incarcerated mothers in prison give their children a Merry Christmas.

There's an online wish list filled with toys for children of incarcerated moms in the Chicago area.

The toys are then given in the mother's name.

Organizers say these gifts are often the only things their children will receive for Christmas.

Click here to donate a toy.

