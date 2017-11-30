Donate to children of jailed mothers

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Amazon.com is helping incarcerated mothers in prison give their children a Merry Christmas.

There's an online wish list filled with toys for children of incarcerated moms in the Chicago area.

The toys are then given in the mother's name.

Organizers say these gifts are often the only things their children will receive for Christmas.

Click here to donate a toy.