Suspect arrested in fatal Boynton shooting

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Boynton Beach police said they have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday evening on Northwest 12th Avenue.

Samuel Barber III, 33, of Greenacres is charged with second-degree murder.

Police said Barber shot Kunta Riddick, 40, following a fight in the 409 block of Northwest 12th Avenue. He then drove himself to the police department to speak with detectives, where he claimed he had to shoot Riddick in self-defense.

Statements from witnesses determined that Barber was the aggressor and he shot Riddick in the back while the man was face down on the ground.

Barber is in the Palm Beach County Jail and expected to make his first appearance before a judge Thursay morning.