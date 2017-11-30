Suspect arrested in fatal Boynton shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect arrested in fatal Boynton shooting

Boynton Beach police said they have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday evening on Northwest 12th Avenue. 

Samuel Barber III, 33, of Greenacres is charged with second-degree murder. 

Police said Barber shot Kunta Riddick, 40, following a fight in the 409 block of Northwest 12th Avenue. He then drove himself to the police department to speak with detectives, where he claimed he had to shoot Riddick in self-defense. 

Statements from witnesses determined that Barber was the aggressor and he shot Riddick in the back while the man was face down on the ground.

Barber is in the Palm Beach County Jail and expected to make his first appearance before a judge Thursay morning.

