Substitute teacher fired for sex with teen girl

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

A substitute teacher in St. Lucie County was fired this week after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor.

Freedom Whitfield, 24, of Fort Pierce was arrested Saturday and charged with lewd or lascivious battery of a minor.

The victim's mother said she caught her 15-year-old daughter having sex with Whitfield on Thanksgiving Day.

However, a police report said the arrest occurred after Whitfield and the girl had a sexual encounter on Friday.

Whitfield admitted to police that he had sex with the girl numerous times in the past and knew how old she was.

The district released a statement regarding Whitfield:

"St. Lucie Public Schools was made aware that an individual who worked as a substitute teacher was arrested based on allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor. The employee under investigation has been terminated from all duties and responsibilities associated with the District. Behavior such as this represents a serious breach of ethics and will not be tolerated. The School District is working in full cooperation with its partners in law enforcement as officials proceed with this active investigation.”

Whitfield posted $30,000 bail and was released from jail.