Suspect arrested in local human trafficking case

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

A suburban Lake Worth man faces multiple charges, including armed human trafficking, after he was arrested overnight.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office said a task force received information from a victim’s father that his daughter was being forced into a life of commercial sex by a man named Alston Williams.

PBSO said after making contact with victim, she provided detectives with details consistent with elements of human trafficking.

During the interview, another victim was identified as being with Williams, 41, at the residence. A traffic stop was conducted on Alston where the second victim was recovered.

PBSO Williams provided a sworn written statement also outlining facts consistent with the elements of human trafficking.

He faces the following charges:

2 counts of armed human trafficking

2 counts of false imprisonment

2 counts of kidnapping

2 counts of direct or transport for prostitution

2 counts of deriving support from proceeds of prostitution

Williams is expected to appear in court Thursday morning.