Suspect arrested in local human trafficking case - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect arrested in local human trafficking case

A suburban Lake Worth man faces multiple charges, including armed human trafficking, after he was arrested overnight. 

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office said a task force received information from a victim’s father that his daughter was being forced into a life of commercial sex by a man named Alston Williams.

PBSO said after making contact with victim, she provided detectives with details consistent with elements of human trafficking. 

During the interview, another victim was identified as being with Williams, 41, at the residence.  A traffic stop was conducted on Alston where the second victim was recovered. 

PBSO Williams provided a sworn written statement also outlining facts consistent with the elements of human trafficking.

He faces the following charges:

  • 2 counts of armed human trafficking
  • 2 counts of false imprisonment
  • 2 counts of kidnapping
  • 2 counts of direct or transport for prostitution
  • 2 counts of deriving support from proceeds of prostitution

Williams is expected to appear in court Thursday morning.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.