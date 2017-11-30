Missing woman's spouse: Guilty plea in coin case

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

The husband of a Delray Beach woman who went missing at sea has pleaded guilty to a federal charge accusing him of transporting stolen coins valued at $5,000 or more.

Lewis Bennett will be sentenced on February 12, 2018.

He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and fine up to $250,000.

Bennett, who has dual citizenship in Australia and the United Kingdom, could be deported after serving his sentence.

Bennett’s wife, Isabella Hellmann, vanished from Bennett's boat in the Florida Straits in May during a trip from St. Maarten to Key West.

Bennett says he felt the boat hit something, and he was jolted out of bed around 1 a.m. When he looked for Isabella she was gone, he said.

The family of Lewis Bennett's wife #IsabellaHellmann, who was lost at sea, was in court today. This is the first time they've seen Bennett since he left the country with his and Isabella's child 2 weeks after her disappearance. @WPTV — Michelle Quesada (@M_Quesada) November 30, 2017

Bennett's attorney could not say what happens to 1 year old daughter Emelia now that Bennett has been convicted. Family attorneys involved @WPTV — Michelle Quesada (@M_Quesada) November 30, 2017