Missing woman's spouse: Guilty plea in coin case

Thursday, November 30 2017
A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.
Wednesday, November 29 2017
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.
Wednesday, November 29 2017
Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.
Wednesday, November 29 2017
Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.
Tuesday, November 28 2017
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.
The husband of a Delray Beach woman who went missing at sea has pleaded guilty to a federal charge accusing him of transporting stolen coins valued at $5,000 or more.
Lewis Bennett will be sentenced on February 12, 2018.
He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and fine up to $250,000.
Bennett, who has dual citizenship in Australia and the United Kingdom, could be deported after serving his sentence.
Bennett’s wife, Isabella Hellmann,
vanished from Bennett's boat in the Florida Straits in May during a trip from St. Maarten to Key West.
Bennett says he felt the boat hit something, and he was jolted out of bed around 1 a.m. When he looked for Isabella she was gone, he said.
