Suspected meat thief sought by Vero Beach police - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspected meat thief sought by Vero Beach police

Vero Beach police are on the lookout for a suspected meat thief.

The meat was stolen from a refrigerator in an outside shed at the Kilted Mermaid on Old Dixie Highway Monday, according to police.

Police have released photos of their suspect and ask anyone with information to call Detective Brian Hesse at (772) 978-4666. Or you can call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.