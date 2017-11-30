5Th most active hurricane season comes to an end

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - We made it, Florida! Thursday marks the last day of a very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The above average season wrapped up 17 named storms, which included six major hurricanes that ravaged Florida, Texas and the Caribbean.

A total of 10 hurricanes, including Irma, Harvey and Maria, impacted thousands of lives by destroying homes and killing multiple people.

Harvey produced the most rainfall ever produced by a single tropical system in the United States.

Harvey was the third hurricane of the season and the first of three Category 4 hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S. -- the first time that many large storms would hit the United States in a single year.

Less than a week later, Hurricane Irma formed less than a week later and would eventually kill more than 100 and cause billions of dollars of damages across the Caribbean before making a brief landfall in Florida.

5th Most Active Season On Record

On average, there are normally only 12 named storms and six hurricanes in the Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center said climate data shows October 2017 was about 40 percent more active than an average October from 1981-2010.

The NHC said the 2017 season is the fifth most active on record to date, only behind 1893, 1926, 1933 and 2005.

Below is a wrap up of the list of named storms:Name Dates Max Wind (mph)---------------------------------------------------TS Arlene 19-21 Apr 50*TS Bret 19-20 Jun 45TS Cindy 20-23 Jun 60TD Four 5- 7 Jul 30*TS Don 17-18 Jul 50TS Emily 31 Jul- 1 Aug 45H Franklin 6-10 Aug 85H Gert 13-17 Aug 105MH Harvey 17 Aug- 1 Sep 130MH Irma 30 Aug-12 Sep 185MH Jose 5-22 Sep 155H Katia 5- 9 Sep 105MH Lee 15-30 Sep 115MH Maria 16-30 Sep 175H Nate 4- 9 Oct 90MH Ophelia 9-15 Oct 115TS Philippe 28-29 Oct 60---------------------------------------------------

* Denotes a storm for which the post-storm analysis is complete.