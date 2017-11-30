5Th most active hurricane season comes to an end - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - We made it, Florida! Thursday marks the last day of a very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The above average season wrapped up 17 named storms, which included six major hurricanes that ravaged Florida, Texas and the Caribbean. 

A total of 10 hurricanes, including Irma, Harvey and Maria, impacted thousands of lives by destroying homes and killing multiple people.

Harvey produced the most rainfall ever produced by a single tropical system in the United States.

Harvey was the third hurricane of the season and the first of three Category 4 hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S. -- the first time that many large storms would hit the United States in a single year.

Less than a week later, Hurricane Irma formed less than a week later and would eventually kill more than 100 and cause billions of dollars of damages across the Caribbean before making a brief landfall in Florida.

5th Most Active Season On Record

On average, there are normally only 12 named storms and six hurricanes in the Atlantic hurricane season. 

The National Hurricane Center said climate data shows October 2017 was about 40 percent more active than an average October from 1981-2010.

The NHC said the 2017 season is the fifth most active on record to date, only behind 1893, 1926, 1933 and 2005.

Below is a wrap up of the list of named storms:Name                 Dates         Max Wind (mph)---------------------------------------------------TS Arlene            19-21 Apr            50*TS Bret              19-20 Jun            45TS Cindy             20-23 Jun            60TD Four               5- 7 Jul            30*TS Don               17-18 Jul            50TS Emily         31 Jul- 1 Aug            45H  Franklin           6-10 Aug            85H  Gert              13-17 Aug           105MH Harvey        17 Aug- 1 Sep           130MH Irma          30 Aug-12 Sep           185MH Jose               5-22 Sep           155H  Katia              5- 9 Sep           105MH Lee               15-30 Sep           115MH Maria             16-30 Sep           175H  Nate               4- 9 Oct            90MH Ophelia            9-15 Oct           115TS Philippe          28-29 Oct            60---------------------------------------------------
* Denotes a storm for which the post-storm analysis is complete.

