Skimmer found at Port St. Lucie Shell station - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Skimmer found at Port St. Lucie Shell station

If you frequent the Shell station at 299 SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, police suggest you check your credit card statements.

RELATED: New app fights gas station skimmers

An inspector found a skimmer on pump 7 Wednesday, according to police.

Police said tamper tape was still on the pump.

RELATED: Use your phone to detect Bluetooth card skimmers

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.