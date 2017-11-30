Army Corps to reduce flows from Lake Okeechobee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Army Corps to reduce flows from Lake Okeechobee

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will decrease discharges from Lake Okeechobee Friday.

Right now the lake level stands at 16.12 feet. The Army Corps says that's down nearly a foot from its post-Irma high of 17.1 feet.

"The lake remains high, although it continues to recede. We are reducing flows to the coasts based on guidance in the Lake Okeechobee Regulation Schedule. This reflects a balance between conserving water in the lake for this dry season while reducing the lake level prior to next storm season," said Jacksonville District Deputy Commander for South Florida Lt. Col. Jennifer Reynolds in a news release. 

Weekly inspections continue for the southern half of the Herbert Hoover Dike, the Army Corps said.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.