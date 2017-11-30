Army Corps to reduce flows from Lake Okeechobee

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will decrease discharges from Lake Okeechobee Friday.

Right now the lake level stands at 16.12 feet. The Army Corps says that's down nearly a foot from its post-Irma high of 17.1 feet.

"The lake remains high, although it continues to recede. We are reducing flows to the coasts based on guidance in the Lake Okeechobee Regulation Schedule. This reflects a balance between conserving water in the lake for this dry season while reducing the lake level prior to next storm season," said Jacksonville District Deputy Commander for South Florida Lt. Col. Jennifer Reynolds in a news release.

Weekly inspections continue for the southern half of the Herbert Hoover Dike, the Army Corps said.