Third arrested in PSL Peacock Run shooting

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

A third juvenile has been charged in connection with the May 1 shooting at Peacock Run Apartments in Port St. Lucie, court records show.

Santiago Mandujano, 17, is charged as an adult with multiple counts of attempted robbery, burglary, attempted murder, and grand theft.

An adult, four teenagers, and three younger children were in various rooms at one of the apartments on NW East Torino Parkway when a knock at the door was answered and two armed people rushed in.

A 17-year-old victim was struck in the abdomen by a bullet.

Port St. Lucie Police say Mandujano stole the victim’s vehicle after the incident. St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mandujano on Nov. 29.

The two other suspects, Amand Wilcoz and Joaquin Holley, were arrested in May and have since been charged as adults in the case.

Mandujano is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on $655,000 bond.