Third arrested in PSL Peacock Run shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Third arrested in PSL Peacock Run shooting

A third juvenile has been charged in connection with the May 1 shooting at Peacock Run Apartments in Port St. Lucie, court records show.

Santiago Mandujano, 17, is charged as an adult with multiple counts of attempted robbery, burglary, attempted murder, and grand theft. 

An adult, four teenagers, and three younger children were in various rooms at one of the apartments on NW East Torino Parkway when a knock at the door was answered and two armed people rushed in. 

A 17-year-old victim was struck in the abdomen by a bullet.

Port St. Lucie Police say Mandujano stole the victim’s vehicle after the incident. St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mandujano on Nov. 29.

The two other suspects, Amand Wilcoz and Joaquin Holley, were arrested in May and have since been charged as adults in the case. 

Mandujano is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on $655,000 bond.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.