Bette Midler wants apology from Geraldo Rivera

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Bette Midler is renewing an allegation of sexual misconduct against Geraldo Rivera, a day after Rivera called the news business "flirty."

In a tweet posted Thursday by Midler and confirmed by her publicist, the actress-singer called on Rivera to apologize for an assault she said occurred four decades ago.

She also posted a video from an interview with Barbara Walters. In the clip, Midler told Walters that Rivera and a producer drugged and groped her in the 1970s.

Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video was a gift from the universe to me. Geraldo may have apologized for his tweets supporting Matt Lauer, but he has yet to apologize for this. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/TkcolFWfA2 — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 30, 2017

A representative for Rivera didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Midler tweeted that Rivera has not apologized, noting that he quickly expressed regret for his comments supporting Matt Lauer.

After Lauer was fired Wednesday as "Today" host for alleged sexual misconduct, Rivera posted remarks about the news business being "flirty."