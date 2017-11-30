Bette Midler wants apology from Geraldo Rivera

In a tweet posted Thursday by Midler and confirmed by her publicist, the actress-singer called on Rivera to apologize for an assault she said occurred four decades ago.
She also posted a video from an interview with Barbara Walters. In the clip, Midler told Walters that Rivera and a producer drugged and groped her in the 1970s.
Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video was a gift from the universe to me. Geraldo may have apologized for his tweets supporting Matt Lauer, but he has yet to apologize for this. #MeToopic.twitter.com/TkcolFWfA2
A representative for Rivera didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Midler tweeted that Rivera has not apologized, noting that he quickly expressed regret for his comments supporting Matt Lauer.
After Lauer was fired Wednesday as "Today" host for alleged sexual misconduct, Rivera posted remarks about the news business being "flirty."
Reaction to my tweets today on #sexharassment makes clear I didn't sufficiently explain that this is a horrendous problem long hidden-Harassers are deviants who deserve what is coming to them-Often victims are too frightened to come forward in a timely fashion-I humbly apologize