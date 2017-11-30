FWC: Keeper blamed for deaths of zoo bush dogs - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FWC: Keeper blamed for deaths of zoo bush dogs

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has finalized its investigation into the deaths of two bush dogs at the Palm Beach Zoo.

The nine-page report does not charge anyone with any criminal wrongdoing but does assign blame to a zookeeper.

The report also includes some never before seen photos of the exhibit after it was drained.

FWC confirms what the zoo said when it happened, that a zookeeper accidentally left the water running at the exhibit and it was discovered flooded the next day with 2 of the 4 bush dogs missing and presumed drowned.

Zoo CEO Andrew Aiken resigned about 3 weeks after the incident. It's unclear if the resignation was connected to the deaths of the bush dogs. He was also in charge when a zookeeper was mauled by a tiger in 2016.

The zoo was asked if the keeper was still employed but a spokesperson said she could not comment on personnel issues.

The zoo hopes to reopen the bush dog exhibit in January.
 

