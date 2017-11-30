Two arrested in Gardens Mall gun sale incident

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Palm Beach Gardens police, along with two other agencies, arrested two people in connection with the incident that happened at the Gardens Mall Monday.

20-year-old Jaedon Johnson of Boynton Beach and 19-year-old Reagen Hearn of Stuart were taken into custody in Daytona Beach without incident, according to police.

Both were charged with robbery and aggravated battery.

Police said the men were involved in a physical altercation with two others in the mall parking lot.

Police said the men were conducting a transaction involving a gun.