Two arrested in Gardens Mall gun sale incident - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two arrested in Gardens Mall gun sale incident

Palm Beach Gardens police, along with two other agencies, arrested two people in connection with the incident that happened at the Gardens Mall Monday.

20-year-old Jaedon Johnson of Boynton Beach and 19-year-old Reagen Hearn of Stuart were taken into custody in Daytona Beach without incident, according to police.

Both were charged with robbery and aggravated battery.

Police said the men were involved in a physical altercation with two others in the mall parking lot.

Police said the men were conducting a transaction involving a gun.

 

