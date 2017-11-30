Farmers face challenges and not just from Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Farmers face challenges and not just from Irma

The agriculture industry is one of the biggest drivers of our economy, but it's also facing challenges and we're not just talking impacts from Hurricane Irma.

For years farmers and growers have dealt with a number of issues.

In Belle Glade, Daniel Cavaso is having a good harvest despite Hurricane Irma.

However, he still has his challenges. "Every year gets tougher," said Cavaso.

One of them is finding workers. There's just no interest from younger people.

"The average farmer is 65-years-old. There has to be someone taking over these jobs," said Cavaso.

Dan Richey at Riverfront Packing Company is dealing with citrus greening, a disease affecting the industry.

"We're asking for protection that is due to our inability to protect our borders," said Richey.

Florida's Ag Commissioner continues to push for federal relief in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

