Farmers face challenges and not just from Irma

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

The agriculture industry is one of the biggest drivers of our economy, but it's also facing challenges and we're not just talking impacts from Hurricane Irma.

For years farmers and growers have dealt with a number of issues.

In Belle Glade, Daniel Cavaso is having a good harvest despite Hurricane Irma.

However, he still has his challenges. "Every year gets tougher," said Cavaso.

One of them is finding workers. There's just no interest from younger people.

"The average farmer is 65-years-old. There has to be someone taking over these jobs," said Cavaso.

Dan Richey at Riverfront Packing Company is dealing with citrus greening, a disease affecting the industry.

"We're asking for protection that is due to our inability to protect our borders," said Richey.

Florida's Ag Commissioner continues to push for federal relief in the wake of Hurricane Irma.