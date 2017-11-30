Pedestrian struck, killed in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian struck, killed in Port St. Lucie

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Port St. Lucie Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

The crash happened at the intersection of US 1 and Prima Vista Blvd. 

According to investigators, the victim was walking with a bike and was hit when crossing US 1. 

No more information is available at this time.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.