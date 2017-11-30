John Goodman attorneys file another appeal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

John Goodman attorneys file another appeal

Attorneys for former Polo Mogul John Goodman have filed another appeal with the Florida Supreme Court to get his DUI manslaughter conviction overturned.

His lawyers are challenging a ruling by the Court of Appeals, which rejected a series of arguments, including Goodman's rights had been violated because investigators did not get a warrant before drawing blood. 

Goodman is serving a 12-year sentence for the 2010 crash that killed Scott Wilson. 

