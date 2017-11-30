John Goodman attorneys file another appeal

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Attorneys for former Polo Mogul John Goodman have filed another appeal with the Florida Supreme Court to get his DUI manslaughter conviction overturned.

His lawyers are challenging a ruling by the Court of Appeals, which rejected a series of arguments, including Goodman's rights had been violated because investigators did not get a warrant before drawing blood.

Goodman is serving a 12-year sentence for the 2010 crash that killed Scott Wilson.