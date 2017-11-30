Walmart theft suspects sought

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Police are looking to identify two women they say attempted to steal items from a Walmart store in Port St. Lucie.

The incident happened on November 16 at approximately 12:58 p.m. at the Walmart store located at 1850 SW Gatlin Blvd.

Officials say the two suspects went to the electronics department and selected multiple small electronics and a hover board. They then proceeded to another area of the store where one of them removed bags from her purse and both bagged the items in the cart.

The suspects pushed the cart to the Garden Center and continued to exit the store without paying for the merchandise. They were approached by store employees and fled the store, leaving the merchandise valued at over 580 dollars.

According to officials, the suspects were seen entering an older model, marron-colored Chevy Malibu with an unknown tag.

Anyone with possible suspect information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Al Corona at 772-344-4080 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS