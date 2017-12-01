Delray Christmas tree glowing for the holiday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delray Christmas tree glowing for the holiday

The new Christmas tree in Delray Beach is officially glowing for the holiday. 

The lights were turned on in Old School Square. 

The city spent 800 thousand dollars on the new 100-foot tall artificial tree, after the old one started to fall apart. 

The new tree is hollow on the inside, meaning you can walk through it. 

