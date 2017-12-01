Endangered crocodile hatches at Zoo Miami

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

An endangered 'false gavial crocodile' has hatched at Zoo Miami.

It's the first successful hatching of the species at the zoo in over 25 years.

There are less than 25 hundred of these crocodiles in the wild, and they are at risk of extinction

Experts say that's largely because their habitats have been destroyed, their food sources diminished and they've been hunted for their exotic skin.