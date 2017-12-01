Endangered crocodile hatches at Zoo Miami - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Endangered crocodile hatches at Zoo Miami

An endangered 'false gavial crocodile' has hatched at Zoo Miami. 

It's the first successful hatching of the species at the zoo in over 25 years.

There are less than 25 hundred of these crocodiles in the wild, and they are at risk of extinction

Experts say that's largely because their habitats have been destroyed, their food sources diminished and they've been hunted for their exotic skin. 

 

