Gas station robbed overnight near West Palm

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight robbery at a Cumberland Farms gas station near West Palm Beach.

The robbery occurred around 3:30 a.m. at a store located on Military Trail north of Okeechobee Boulevard.

At 4 a.m., the PBSO helicopter was above the scene, and multiple patrol cars were parked outside the station.

The convenience store is taped off, but the gas pumps are still open to customers.

