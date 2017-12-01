Gas station robbed overnight near West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gas station robbed overnight near West Palm

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight robbery at a Cumberland Farms gas station near West Palm Beach.

The robbery occurred around 3:30 a.m. at a store located on Military Trail north of Okeechobee Boulevard. 

At 4 a.m., the PBSO helicopter was above the scene, and multiple patrol cars were parked outside the station.

The convenience store is taped off, but the gas pumps are still open to customers. 

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details as they become available.

