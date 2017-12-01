Children's pajamas recalled over flammability

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for a brand of children's pajamas because they fail to meet flammability standards, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

This recall involves children’s 100 percent merino wool one-piece, long-sleeve, footed pajamas. They have a blue, gray, lilac or lilac gray horizontal stripe print and a zipper that extends from the center of the neckline down to the left ankle.

The sleepwear was sold in sizes 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months and 2T.

Woolino and the size are printed on the back of the neckline.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Woolino toll-free at 844-882-8080 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at contact@woolino.com or online at www.woolino.com for a full refund.

The pajamas were sold at Clothes Pony and Caro Bambino stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com Zulily.com and Woolino.com from May 2015 through November 2017 for between $50 and $60.

No injuries have been reported.