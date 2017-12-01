Children's pajamas recalled over flammability - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Children's pajamas recalled over flammability

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for a brand of children's pajamas because they fail to meet flammability standards, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. 

This recall involves children’s 100 percent merino wool one-piece, long-sleeve, footed pajamas. They have a blue, gray, lilac or lilac gray horizontal stripe print and a zipper that extends from the center of the neckline down to the left ankle.

The sleepwear was sold in sizes 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months and 2T.

Woolino and the size are printed on the back of the neckline. 

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Woolino toll-free at 844-882-8080 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at contact@woolino.com or online at www.woolino.com for a full refund.

The pajamas were sold at Clothes Pony and Caro Bambino stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com Zulily.com and Woolino.com from May 2015 through November 2017 for between $50 and $60.

No injuries have been reported.

