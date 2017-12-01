PBSO: Armed man, woman rob gas station - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO: Armed man, woman rob gas station

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight robbery at a Cumberland Farms gas station near West Palm Beach.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said just before 4 a.m., an armed man and woman entered the store on Military Trail near Orlando Avenue, demanded cash then fled.

At 4 a.m., the PBSO helicopter was above the scene, and multiple patrol cars were parked outside the station.

The convenience store was back open for business just before 7:30 a.m.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.