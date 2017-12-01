Jupiter HS student caught with BB gun on campus

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

A Jupiter High School student is facing charges for bringing a BB gun to school.

Principal Dr. Colleen Iannitti, told parents the student posted a picture of the BB gun on Snapchat. The photo was taken on campus inside a classroom.

Two students alerted administrators after they saw the post, Iannitti said Thursday in a phone call to parents.

After school police identified the student who posted the photo, they charged the student, who now faces additional disciplinary action under the Student Code of Conduct.

District officials haven’t identified the student, their age or the charges filed against them.

Iannitti urged parents to speak to their children about responsible social media use and that the online platforms should be used for good, and not to do harm to others.