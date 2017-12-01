Jupiter HS student caught with BB gun on campus - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jupiter HS student caught with BB gun on campus

A Jupiter High School student is facing charges for bringing a BB gun to school. 

Principal Dr. Colleen Iannitti, told parents the student posted a picture of the BB gun on Snapchat. The photo was taken on campus inside a classroom.

Two students alerted administrators after they saw the post, Iannitti said Thursday in a phone call to parents. 

After school police identified the student who posted the photo, they charged the student, who now faces additional disciplinary action under the Student Code of Conduct. 

District officials haven’t identified the student, their age or the charges filed against them. 

Iannitti urged parents to speak to their children about responsible social media use and that the online platforms should be used for good, and not to do harm to others.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.