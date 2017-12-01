Parents accused of putting son in microwave

-
Thursday, November 30 2017 11:39 AM EST2017-11-30 16:39:26 GMT
(Source: Pixabay)
A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said. More >>
Wednesday, November 29 2017 12:26 PM EST2017-11-29 17:26:15 GMT
Thursday, November 30 2017 12:56 AM EST2017-11-30 05:56:48 GMT
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.More >>
Wednesday, November 29 2017 4:45 PM EST2017-11-29 21:45:19 GMT
Wednesday, November 29 2017 5:19 PM EST2017-11-29 22:19:55 GMT
Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.More >>
Wednesday, November 29 2017 7:06 AM EST2017-11-29 12:06:15 GMT
Wednesday, November 29 2017 12:48 PM EST2017-11-29 17:48:00 GMT
Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.More >>
Tuesday, November 28 2017 2:15 PM EST2017-11-28 19:15:36 GMT
Wednesday, November 29 2017 2:17 AM EST2017-11-29 07:17:09 GMT
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.More >>
FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Parents of an eastern Missouri infant face child abuse charges for allegedly putting their son in a microwave, and other abuse.
Derick Boyce-Slezak and Mikala Boyce-Slezak of Park Hills were charged Tuesday and are jailed on $500,000 bond. They do not have attorneys.
The baby was taken to a St. Louis hospital in April when he was under 4 months old. Doctors found second-degree facial burns and head injuries.
A state social worker said at a hearing Monday that the mother blamed the head wounds on the father for dropping the baby while imitating a TV commercial.
The social worker said Mikala Boyce-Slezak believes the burn occurred when her husband put the baby in a microwave and briefly turned it on.Associated Press 2017