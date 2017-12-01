Man charged with threatening to blow up bank

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

A West Palm Beach man faces robbery and bomb charges after a threat was made to blow up a Wells Fargo bank on Southern Boulevard.

A police report says on Nov. 15 a man, later identified as Nico Michael Carmiche, 23, walked into the bank and gave the teller a note that said "Robbery Put it all in envelope $12,000 I have a bomb. Do what i say or I Tell my friend outside who has a police scanner To press The Button and This establishment will not Exist. act Normal and do as i say, and no one will get hurt."

The teller put the note on the counter and alerted her supervisor.

Police said Carmiche then walked outside and got into a black Honda Civic and drove away.

An investigator was able to pull a fingerprint from the holdup note, which connected Carmiche to the case.

He was later arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery and threat to discharge a destructive device.