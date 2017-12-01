Man charged with threatening to blow up bank

A police report says on Nov. 15 a man, later identified as Nico Michael Carmiche, 23, walked into the bank and gave the teller a note that said "Robbery Put it all in envelope $12,000 I have a bomb. Do what i say or I Tell my friend outside who has a police scanner To press The Button and This establishment will not Exist. act Normal and do as i say, and no one will get hurt."
The teller put the note on the counter and alerted her supervisor.
Police said Carmiche then walked outside and got into a black Honda Civic and drove away.
An investigator was able to pull a fingerprint from the holdup note, which connected Carmiche to the case.
He was later arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery and threat to discharge a destructive device.