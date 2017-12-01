Man charged with threatening to blow up bank - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man charged with threatening to blow up bank

A West Palm Beach man faces robbery and bomb charges after a threat was made to blow up a Wells Fargo bank on Southern Boulevard.

RELATED: More crime stories

A police report says on Nov. 15 a man, later identified as Nico Michael Carmiche, 23, walked into the bank and gave the teller a note that said "Robbery Put it all in envelope $12,000 I have a bomb. Do what i say or I Tell my friend outside who has a police scanner To press The Button and This establishment will not Exist. act Normal and do as i say, and no one will get hurt."

The teller put the note on the counter and alerted her supervisor.

Police said Carmiche then walked outside and got into a black Honda Civic and drove away. 

An investigator was able to pull a fingerprint from the holdup note, which connected Carmiche to the case.

He was later arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery and threat to discharge a destructive device.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.