Man accused of raping 16-year-old in Boynton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accused of raping 16-year-old in Boynton

Boynton Beach Police say a man raped a 16-year-old girl who was a victim of human trafficking in a hotel.

Sylister Jones, 22, is accused of responding to a Backpage.com advertisement of the underage girl and then forcing himself on her. 

Police arrested Marco Orrego in May for having sex with the 16-year-old and then coercing her into selling herself for sex. 

Orrego brought the teenager to the Homing Inn to meet men who wanted to solicit sex and then threatened to kill her if she left, police said. Jones was one of the men who answered the ad Orrego posted, according to a police report.

Orrego was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in November for sex trafficking and possessing child pornography.

DNA found in the hotel room matched Jones, records show.

Police arrested Jones on Nov. 30 and he is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.