Man accused of raping 16-year-old in Boynton

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Boynton Beach Police say a man raped a 16-year-old girl who was a victim of human trafficking in a hotel.

Sylister Jones, 22, is accused of responding to a Backpage.com advertisement of the underage girl and then forcing himself on her.

Police arrested Marco Orrego in May for having sex with the 16-year-old and then coercing her into selling herself for sex.

Orrego brought the teenager to the Homing Inn to meet men who wanted to solicit sex and then threatened to kill her if she left, police said. Jones was one of the men who answered the ad Orrego posted, according to a police report.

Orrego was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in November for sex trafficking and possessing child pornography.

DNA found in the hotel room matched Jones, records show.

Police arrested Jones on Nov. 30 and he is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.