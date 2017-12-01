Police seeking missing Jupiter girl, 17

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

The Jupiter Police are asking for the public to help locate a missing 17-year-old girl who they say ran away from home in the middle of the night on Nov. 23.

Luz Arely Lopez-Ramos is described as standing 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 130 lbs. and has black hair with blonde highlights.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Jupiter Police Department at (561) 746-6201.