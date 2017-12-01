Police seeking missing Jupiter girl, 17 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police seeking missing Jupiter girl, 17

The Jupiter Police are asking for the public to help locate a missing 17-year-old girl who they say ran away from home in the middle of the night on Nov. 23.

Luz Arely Lopez-Ramos is described as standing 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 130 lbs. and has black hair with blonde highlights.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Jupiter Police Department at (561) 746-6201.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.