Dog owner arrested after 5 rescued from PSL home

Dog owner arrested after 5 rescued from PSL home

A dog owner is facing animal cruelty charges after Port St. Lucie police rescued five abandoned dogs from her filthy home.

Port St. Lucie police detectives arrested Christina Hand on five counts of causing pain and suffering to the dogs Friday morning. 

When officers arrived at the home on 4900 block of NW Ever Road on Sunday, they saw three pit bulls in poor condition that were staring out of the windows of the home.

Police entered and discovered two more dogs, which appeared to be very ill and extremely emaciated.

Police report the dogs are recovering and say they are all improving with care and attention.

