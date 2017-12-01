Dog owner arrested after 5 rescued from PSL home

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

A dog owner is facing animal cruelty charges after Port St. Lucie police rescued five abandoned dogs from her filthy home.

Port St. Lucie police detectives arrested Christina Hand on five counts of causing pain and suffering to the dogs Friday morning.

When officers arrived at the home on 4900 block of NW Ever Road on Sunday, they saw three pit bulls in poor condition that were staring out of the windows of the home.

Police entered and discovered two more dogs, which appeared to be very ill and extremely emaciated.

Police report the dogs are recovering and say they are all improving with care and attention.