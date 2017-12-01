Baby formula theft suspects sought

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying three female suspects they say were involved in stealing over 500 dollars in baby formula from a Walmart store.

The incident happened on November 15 at the Walmart store located at 10855 S. US 1.

Officials say all three suspects left the store location in a light brown/gold or silver minivan.

Anyone with information on the suspects pictured are asked to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001, Detective Pete Chunn at 772-871-5053 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.