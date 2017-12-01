Baby formula theft suspects sought - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Baby formula theft suspects sought

The Port St. Lucie Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying three female suspects they say were involved in stealing over 500 dollars in baby formula from a Walmart store. 

The incident happened on November 15 at the Walmart store located at 10855 S. US 1. 

Officials say all three suspects left the store location in a light brown/gold or silver minivan.

Anyone with information on the suspects pictured are asked to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001, Detective Pete Chunn at 772-871-5053 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

