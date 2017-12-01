Uber driver calls 911 for cops to pull him over

An Uber driver in Vero Beach called 911 saying his passenger had drugs and asked for officers to pull him over, police say.
The Uber driver told a Vero Beach Police officer that he saw his passenger, later identified as Maximillian Nadolny, buy items from an unknown man at a 7-Eleven Thursday night. Nadolny allegedly asked the Uber driver to make a stop at the store near US 1 and 20th Place.
The driver, fearing the passenger was bringing drugs into his vehicle, called 911.
When officers pulled the vehicle over, Nadolny threw a bag out of the window, according to a police report. An officer reporting finding the bag filled with cocaine near a bush.
Nadolny claimed he was just saying hi to an old friend at the 7-Eleven and that the bag was not his.
The officer placed Nadolny in cuffs and charged him with possessing cocaine. He was released on $5,000 bond from the Indian River County Jail.