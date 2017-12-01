Man leaving family to return to Puerto Rico - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man leaving family to return to Puerto Rico

Anthony Delgado has been in Boynton Beach for around two weeks. The school Principal fled from Puerto Rico with his family a few weeks after Hurricane Maria.

"There really are no words to describe that feeling," Delgado said.

He is preparing to return to Puerto Rico alone.

"I'm going to leave behind my family because I feel like they are safer here," he said "I'm going to be working there and sending money back."

The powerful category four hurricane forced thousands of people to make a tough decision. Should they leave the island or stay?

After the storm passed through the family had to drive hours just to collect basic supplies. Delgado wanted to leave sooner, but they couldn't get a flight out until November 16.

He's been working from Boynton Beach to get his school back up and running. He says if he could get a job here he would stay, but money is tight. His 5-year-old daughter has severe asthma so leaving her behind is tough, but he says the generators in Puerto Rico were making her sick.

"It's going to be very difficult," Delgado said. "I've been crying since yesterday. But I have to find a way to make a living for them."

He will board a flight home, Saturday. He's hoping his story will inspire others to help.

"I hope that the American Government will eventually be able to help the people in Puerto Rico recover."

