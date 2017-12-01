Motion to declare crash suspect 'incompetent' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motion to declare crash suspect 'incompetent'

JUPITER, Fla. -- It has been six months since two local paramedics were killed by an alleged drunk driver in Jupiter.

Genaro Delacruz Ajqui was arrested following the June 1st crash that killed paramedics Lahiri Garcia and Paul Besaw.

The pain of missing her husband will never end of Dawn Besaw.

“It’s been really tough. Paul was such a huge personality, a huge part of our family,” Dawn said.

Now, Besaw worries a new court challenge could slow their demand for a trial and justice.

An Assistant Public Defender filed a motion this week saying Ajqui suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is not competent to stand trial right now.

“It was definitely a punch in the gut,” Dawn said.

Ajqui’s attorney wants an expert to weigh in on his mental health.

Dawn says her attorney explained to her that Ajqui could be given therapy and other help to allow him to go on trial, eventually.

The wait and uncertainty are agonizing.

“He’s getting free mental care,” Dawn worried.

That’s something Dawn considers a ‘flaw in the system.’

Meanwhile, she is having to pay for therapy for her 6-year-old daughter to help her cope with the loss of her dad.

“We’re paying $225 twice a week for her mental health care,” Dawn said, which they’re paying without Paul’s insurance.

Now, the Besaws are fighting to make therapy more available and affordable to children dealing with a traumatic loss.

“I’m not going to let this happen to anybody else. I can’t,” Dawn said.

Dawn says she has also been talking to lawmakers like local Congressman Brian Mast to explore ideas and options to provide more therapy options for grieving children.

Her daughter even wants to get involved, and create her own therapy group with children and rescue animals.
 

