Motion to declare crash suspect 'incompetent'

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

JUPITER, Fla. -- It has been six months since two local paramedics were killed by an alleged drunk driver in Jupiter.

Genaro Delacruz Ajqui was arrested following the June 1st crash that killed paramedics Lahiri Garcia and Paul Besaw.

The pain of missing her husband will never end of Dawn Besaw.

“It’s been really tough. Paul was such a huge personality, a huge part of our family,” Dawn said.

Now, Besaw worries a new court challenge could slow their demand for a trial and justice.

An Assistant Public Defender filed a motion this week saying Ajqui suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is not competent to stand trial right now.

“It was definitely a punch in the gut,” Dawn said.

Ajqui’s attorney wants an expert to weigh in on his mental health.

Dawn says her attorney explained to her that Ajqui could be given therapy and other help to allow him to go on trial, eventually.

The wait and uncertainty are agonizing.

“He’s getting free mental care,” Dawn worried.

That’s something Dawn considers a ‘flaw in the system.’

Meanwhile, she is having to pay for therapy for her 6-year-old daughter to help her cope with the loss of her dad.

“We’re paying $225 twice a week for her mental health care,” Dawn said, which they’re paying without Paul’s insurance.

Now, the Besaws are fighting to make therapy more available and affordable to children dealing with a traumatic loss.

“I’m not going to let this happen to anybody else. I can’t,” Dawn said.

Dawn says she has also been talking to lawmakers like local Congressman Brian Mast to explore ideas and options to provide more therapy options for grieving children.

Her daughter even wants to get involved, and create her own therapy group with children and rescue animals.

