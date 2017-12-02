Riviera: 2 of over 8,000 recall petitions valid - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Riviera: 2 of over 8,000 recall petitions valid

NewChannel 5 has obtained three letters from the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections declaring only two of the more than 8 thousand petitions to recall three Riviera Beach City Council members were valid. 

Susan Bucher, the Supervisor of Elections, did not give an explanation. 

A Citizens group collected 8, 607 signatures earlier in November. 

The attorney for the group says he is going to review the documents submitted by Bucher and said, 'This is not over.'

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.