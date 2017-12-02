Riviera: 2 of over 8,000 recall petitions valid

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

NewChannel 5 has obtained three letters from the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections declaring only two of the more than 8 thousand petitions to recall three Riviera Beach City Council members were valid.

Susan Bucher, the Supervisor of Elections, did not give an explanation.

A Citizens group collected 8, 607 signatures earlier in November.

The attorney for the group says he is going to review the documents submitted by Bucher and said, 'This is not over.'