Road closings for Palm Beach Marathon - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Road closings for Palm Beach Marathon

Thousands will hit the streets of West Palm Beach Sunday morning for the annual Palm Beach Marathon.

Below please find a listing of road closures associated with this event:

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2017

  1. Flagler Drive from Banyan to Lakeview        5:00 pm Friday, 12/1 – 5:00 pm Sunday, 12/3

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2017

  1. Flagler Drive from Banyan to Lakeview - 5:00 pm Friday, 12/1 – 5:00 pm Sunday, 12/3
  2. Flagler Drive from Banyan north to 59th Street – 5:00 – 9:30 am
  3. South Olive from 4th Street to Lakeview Ave. – 5:30 – 7:30 am
  4. Quadrille from Lakeview to Flagler Drive (northbound lane only) 5:30 – 7:30 am
  5. Flagler Drive from Okeechobee to Monceaux – 5:30 – 10:00 am
  6. Washington Road from Monceaux to Worth Court South – 5:30 – 10:30 am
  7. Flagler Drive from Worth Court South to Seville – 5:30 – 11:00 am
  8. Washington Road from Seville to Forest Hill Blvd. – 5:30 – 11:15 am
  9. Forest Hill Blvd. from Flagler to Olive Avenue – 5:30 – 11:15 am
  10. South Olive from Forest Hill Blvd. to the Spillway – 5:30 – 11:30 am
  11. South Olive from Forest Hill north to Acteaon – 5:30 am - 12:30 pm
  12. Flagler Drive from Acteaon north to Okeechobee – 5:30 – 1:00 pm

Bridges

  1. Flagler Memorial Bridge, Sunday 12/3 – 5:00 – 9:30 am
  2. Royal Park Bridge, Sunday 12/3 One west bound lane closed – 5:00 – 7:00 am

(This bridge will not be closed to traffic)

 

Lake Worth

  1. Duke to North Lakeside Drive – 5:30 – 11:30 am
  2. North Lakeside Drive to 10th Ave. N. – 5:30- 11:30 am
  3. N. Federal Hwy. from 10th Ave. N. to Spillway – 5:30 – 11:30 am
