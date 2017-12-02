Road closings for Palm Beach Marathon

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Thousands will hit the streets of West Palm Beach Sunday morning for the annual Palm Beach Marathon.

Below please find a listing of road closures associated with this event:

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2017

Flagler Drive from Banyan to Lakeview 5:00 pm Friday, 12/1 – 5:00 pm Sunday, 12/3

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2017

Flagler Drive from Banyan to Lakeview - 5:00 pm Friday, 12/1 – 5:00 pm Sunday, 12/3 Flagler Drive from Banyan north to 59th Street – 5:00 – 9:30 am South Olive from 4th Street to Lakeview Ave. – 5:30 – 7:30 am Quadrille from Lakeview to Flagler Drive (northbound lane only) 5:30 – 7:30 am Flagler Drive from Okeechobee to Monceaux – 5:30 – 10:00 am Washington Road from Monceaux to Worth Court South – 5:30 – 10:30 am Flagler Drive from Worth Court South to Seville – 5:30 – 11:00 am Washington Road from Seville to Forest Hill Blvd. – 5:30 – 11:15 am Forest Hill Blvd. from Flagler to Olive Avenue – 5:30 – 11:15 am South Olive from Forest Hill Blvd. to the Spillway – 5:30 – 11:30 am South Olive from Forest Hill north to Acteaon – 5:30 am - 12:30 pm Flagler Drive from Acteaon north to Okeechobee – 5:30 – 1:00 pm

Bridges

Flagler Memorial Bridge, Sunday 12/3 – 5:00 – 9:30 am Royal Park Bridge, Sunday 12/3 One west bound lane closed – 5:00 – 7:00 am

(This bridge will not be closed to traffic)

Lake Worth