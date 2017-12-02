Teen accused of shooting another teen in PSL

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Port St. Lucie police are looking for a teenager accused of shooting another teenager at a Port St. Lucie apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

They say 16-year-old Namond Kevon Moxey could be armed and dangerous.

Police say Moxey got into a fight with another 16 year old and shot him at Grove Park Apartments off Lennard Road before 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

“Knowing that that happened in my neighborhood, I definitely don’t feel safe at all," Tamika Peters said. "That could’ve been my son or my daughter walking out here and who knows what could’ve happened.”

The victim was taken to the hospital, but police say he's expected to recover.

SWAT searched the apartment complex for Moxey, including entering an apartment where police say they thought he would be, but he wasn’t there.

Officers will be around the area continuing to look out for him.

Police advise people not to approach Moxey if they see him because he could be armed. Call the Port St. Lucie Police Department with any information at (772) 871-5001.