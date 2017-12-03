Missing 4-Year-Old Port St. Lucie Girl

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Chelsea Noel last seen in the area of the 4600th block of SW Keats Street in Port St. Lucie, Florida. She was last seen wearing a long pink nightgown that reads "Princess". She has short braids and a birthmark from her neck to her chest which is lighter in color than her skin. She is non-verbal. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Port St Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5000 or 911.

