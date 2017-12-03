Massive residential fire in West Palm Beach

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Crews with West Palm Beach Fire Rescue have responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of North Lakeside Court Sunday morning.

The call came in shortly after 8 a.m. for an apartment fire in the area near Good Samaritan Medical Center.

A large plume of smoke was visible from I-95 as crews worked to put out the fire. There is no word on injuries or cause at this time.

Marathon runners are waving smoke out of their faces as it is on their route for the race.

Check back with WPTV.com for updates to this story.