Massive residential fire in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Massive residential fire in West Palm Beach

Crews with West Palm Beach Fire Rescue have responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of North Lakeside Court Sunday morning.

The call came in shortly after 8 a.m. for an apartment fire in the area near Good Samaritan Medical Center. 

A large plume of smoke was visible from I-95 as crews worked to put out the fire. There is no word on injuries or cause at this time. 

Marathon runners are waving smoke out of their faces as it is on their route for the race. 

