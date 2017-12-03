16-Year-old arrested after teen shot in PSL

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Port St. Lucie police have arrested a 16-year-old accused of shooting another teenager at a Port St. Lucie apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

The suspect, Namond Kevon Moxey, turned himself in on Sunday.

Police say Moxey got into a fight with another 16 year old and shot him at Grove Park Apartments off Lennard Road before 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

“Knowing that that happened in my neighborhood, I definitely don’t feel safe at all," Tamika Peters said. "That could’ve been my son or my daughter walking out here and who knows what could’ve happened.”

The victim was taken to the hospital, but police say he's expected to recover.

Moxey faces charges of robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.