16-Year-old arrested after teen shot in PSL

Port St. Lucie police have arrested a 16-year-old accused of shooting another teenager at a Port St. Lucie apartment complex Saturday afternoon.
The suspect, Namond Kevon Moxey, turned himself in on Sunday.
Police say Moxey got into a fight with another 16 year old and shot him at Grove Park Apartments off Lennard Road before 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
“Knowing that that happened in my neighborhood, I definitely don’t feel safe at all," Tamika Peters said. "That could’ve been my son or my daughter walking out here and who knows what could’ve happened.”
The victim was taken to the hospital, but police say he's expected to recover.
Moxey faces charges of robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.