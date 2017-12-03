4-Year-old girl missing in Port St. Lucie

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Police are continuing to search for a 4-year-old girl, who went missing from her Port St. Lucie home just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Port St. Lucie police say Chelsea Noel walked out the front door of her house on SW Keats Street near Becker Road just east of Interstate 95 around 9:50 p.m.

Her family noticed she was gone only a few minutes later, police say.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Chelsea is 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, black with black hair and brown eyes, has a birthmark lighter than her skin from her neck to her chest. She was last seen wearing a pink nightgown.

Police searched on foot and by air overnight. A St. Lucie County helicopter flew above the neighborhood for hours. Martin Correctional Institution also had two bloodhound dogs on the ground.

Police say they checked every lot in the neighborhood, but they have yet to find Chelsea.

On Sunday morning, they returned with dogs and the helicopter out again. A resident with a drone also assisted in the search.

"We're going to be regrouping and bringing back our efforts to try to find her," said Sgt. Frank Sabol, public information officer for Port St. Lucie Police Department. "It's very important that we locate her. It's been a long night I imagine for the family and very worrisome for everybody involved and we just want to bring her home safely."

The girl's uncle says she's non-verbal. The family is in shock and are praying for Chelsea's safe return.

The following missing child alert was sent out Sunday morning:

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Chelsea Noel last seen in the area of the 4600th block of SW Keats Street in Port St. Lucie, Florida. She was last seen wearing a long pink nightgown that reads "Princess". She has short braids and a birthmark from her neck to her chest which is lighter in color than her skin. She is non-verbal. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Port St Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5000 or 911.