Fire, explosion shakes West Palm neighborhood

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Crews with West Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of North Lakeside Court Sunday morning.

The call came in shortly after 8 a.m. for an apartment fire in the area near Good Samaritan Medical Center.

A large plume of smoke was visible from I-95 as crews worked to put out the fire. Fire Rescue tells WPTV that the fire also involved an explosion and quickly spread to a nearby structure. Investigators remained on site to determine the cause. The residence is a total loss, according to investigators on scene. A total of six residents were evacuated. Red Cross was called in to assist with temporary shelter.

