Missing 4-year-old girl's body found in pond

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

The body of a 4-year-old girl who went missing Saturday night in Port St. Lucie was recovered from a pond near her family's house.

Chelsea Noel’s body was found at the edge of a pond by a Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s dive team about 27 hours after going missing.

A U.S. marshal first discovered something of interest in the water on a kayak before midnight.

The body of water, located off Southwest Hallmark Street and Abacus Avenue, is two blocks from her parent’s house.

Police said Chelsea walked out the front door of her house on SW Keats Street near Becker Road just east of Interstate 95 around 9:50 p.m. Saturday

Port St. Lucie Police do not believe anyone tried to do any harm to Chelsea. There is new video that police have that led them to believe that she left her house and just wandered into the pond.

“It looks like the child ran out of the house, got disoriented and ended up in the lake right away,” Port St. Lucie Chief John A. Bolduc. “The family is very, very distraught, they’ve lost a 4-year-old child. That’s the biggest tragedy I can think of.”

Police said video from the family’s house shows Chelsea’s dad running after her less than a minute after she left the home.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.