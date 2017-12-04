Pedestrian killed, another hurt in hit and run

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said a pedestrian was hit and killed and another person was injured in a crash Sunday night.

The crash occurred on Quadrille Boulevard and Hibiscus Street at about 9:13 p.m.

The two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle that was headed southbound on Quadrille Boulevard, killing one adult and sending the other person to the hospital in critical but stable condition.



The vehicle, believed to be a light colored Mercury Mariner SUV 2005-2007, continued south and fled the scene.

The vehicle could have damage to the front, left fog lamp and possible damage to the turn signal lens.

Police said the Mercury Mariner was driven by a black woman and last seen traveling westbound on Okeechobee Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.