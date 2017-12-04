Pedestrian killed, another hurt in hit and run - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian killed, another hurt in hit and run

The West Palm Beach Police Department said a pedestrian was hit and killed and another person was injured in a crash Sunday night.

The crash occurred on Quadrille Boulevard and Hibiscus Street at about 9:13 p.m.

The two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle that was headed southbound on Quadrille Boulevard, killing one adult and sending the other person to the hospital in critical but stable condition. 

The vehicle, believed to be a light colored Mercury Mariner SUV 2005-2007, continued south and fled the scene.

The vehicle could have damage to the front, left fog lamp and possible damage to the turn signal lens.

Police said the Mercury Mariner was driven by a black woman and last seen traveling westbound on Okeechobee Boulevard. 

Anyone with information is asked to call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.