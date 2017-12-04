Port St. Lucie fire displaces family of four

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

An house fire on the Treasure Coast displaced a family of four overnight.

Video tweeted early Monday morning by the St. Lucie Fire District shows the massive fire that crews fought to put out. The flames could be seen coming from the house on Southwest Monterrey Lane.

The smoke was so strong that WPTV's crews could see and smell it from the nearby Florida Turnpike.

"(They were) watching the game and smelled smoke," said grandmother Bonnie Barr who was at the scene following the fire.

Barr said the fire was coming from the garage.

When they opened the door to see what was going on, "(The fire) just knocked her husband back. The whole house just went boom."

Barr’s daughter, Delacy, is battling breast cancer and lives with her husband and 16- and 12-year-old children at the home.

The family says they are counting their blessings that everyone made it out OK.