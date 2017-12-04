West Palm Beach man wins Palm Beaches Marathon - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm Beach man wins Palm Beaches Marathon

A West Palm Beach man is celebrating his win this weekend at the Palm Beaches Marathon.

Samuel Luttier came in first place for the race and lives just a mile away from the finish line.

In the women's field, Tori Fulkroad from Pennsylvania placed first.

The 13.1-mile race was part of a festival of running and cycling held Sunday.

